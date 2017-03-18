James Blunt And Ed Sheeran Made Up Face Slashing Story (Week in Review)

Later on, Sheeran pinned the incident on his friend James Blunt, who has now set the record straight about what actually happened: The pair mischievously planted the royal story and it was really a night of drinking gone wrong.

"Ed was drunk, messing around, and he cut himself," Blunt recently revealed to ShortList. 'We made a fancy story up; people fell for it. It was very embarrassing."