Jennifer Lopez Now Rumored To Be Involved With Alex Rodriguez (Week in Review)

"They started hanging out a couple of weeks ago," a source told Us Weekly. "It's been really secretive." Two celebrities living in the public eye can't have too many secrets, though, can they? Here's how they match up based on publicly available facts:

Jenny from the Block, Alex from a different block nearby. J-Lo and A-Rod were born in 1969 and 1975 respectively. Lopez grew up in the Bronx neighborhood of Castle Heights while the Rodriguez' urban homestead was located in Washington Heights. Though Alex spent some of his childhood in the Dominican Republic and Miami, he and J-Lo are New Yorkers through and through.

They are "Instagram official." Eagle-eyed sleuths noticed that Lopez recently liked Rodriguez' Instagram announcement about his new role at Fox Sports. Read more - here.