Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Jennifer Lopez Now Rumored To Be Involved With Alex Rodriguez (Week in Review)

.
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Now Rumored To Be Involved With Alex Rodriguez was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) Rumors are swirling that Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez are an item--the entertainment sensation and sports legend are icons in their own right, but what do we really know about the pair?

"They started hanging out a couple of weeks ago," a source told Us Weekly. "It's been really secretive." Two celebrities living in the public eye can't have too many secrets, though, can they? Here's how they match up based on publicly available facts:

Jenny from the Block, Alex from a different block nearby. J-Lo and A-Rod were born in 1969 and 1975 respectively. Lopez grew up in the Bronx neighborhood of Castle Heights while the Rodriguez' urban homestead was located in Washington Heights. Though Alex spent some of his childhood in the Dominican Republic and Miami, he and J-Lo are New Yorkers through and through.

They are "Instagram official." Eagle-eyed sleuths noticed that Lopez recently liked Rodriguez' Instagram announcement about his new role at Fox Sports. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Jennifer Lopez Music, DVDs, Books and more

Jennifer Lopez T-shirts and Posters

More Jennifer Lopez News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Jennifer Lopez Now Rumored To Be Involved With Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez Challenged To Silly Dance Battle By Jimmy Fallon

Jennifer Lopez Sidesteps Drake Romance Questions

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Drake Collaboration

Drake Gives Jennifer Lopez $100,000 Diamond Necklace

Drake and Jennifer Lopez Confirm Romantic Relationship

Jennifer Lopez Makes Surprise Appearance At Marc Anthony Concert

15-Year-Old Jennifer Lopez Lyric Causes Internet Stir

Jennifer Nettles And Jennifer Lopez Stream 'My House'

Jennifer Lopez Releases New Track 'Ain't Your Mama'


More Stories for Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Gregg Allman Cancels All 2017 Live Appearances- Tool Announce North American Tour Dates- Metallica Jump To No. 2 On Album Chart With Hardwired- Jimmy Page- more

Pearl Jam Star Not Attending Rock Hall Induction- Blink 182 Stream New Song 'Parking Lot', Reveal Album Details- Metallica Announce New Leg of Tour- Ray Davies Knighted- more

KISS Star Peter Criss Announce His Last Live Performances- Robert Plant Play's Led Zeppelin's Kashmir For First Time Without Page- Metallica's Escape Was Not Planned- more

Page Too:
Alleged Taylor Swift Stalker Arrested- Drake Confirms 'More Life' Release Date- James Blunt And Ed Sheeran Made Up Face Slashing Story- Nicki Minaj Release New Tracks- more

Meek Mill Reportedly Involved In Fight At Airport- Azealia Banks Sentenced To Anger Management In Plea Deal- Mysterious Kanye West Mysterious Package Sent To MTV- more

Justin Bieber Vs Paparazzi Down Under- Taylor Swift 'Swifties' Move Sparks Speculation- Kehlani Postpones Tour Due To Emergency Surgery- Rick Ross 'Dead Presidents'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Pearl Jam Star Not Attending Rock Hall Induction

Blink 182 Stream New Song 'Parking Lot', Reveal Album Details

Metallica Announce New Leg of WorldWired Tour

The Kinks Frontman Ray Davies Knighted In England

Mastodon Release 'Show Yourself' Video

The Band Icon Added To Dates Of Last Waltz 40 Tour

Cold War Kids Unplug For New Video With Bishop Briggs

Weezer Release New Song and Kicking Off North American Tour

Asia In The Studio For 35th Anniversary

Xandria, Kobra And The Lotus and Once Human Tour Announced

Kaleido Stream New Song And Announce Tour With Seether

Annihilator Announce First Canadian Tour In Over 20 Years

Krehated Release 'Awaken Ignorance' Video

Striker Announce Special Record Release Shows

Mick Hayes Releases 'Hard 2 Explain' Video

Singled Out: Vangough's Morphine

• more

Page Too News Stories
Meek Mill Reportedly Involved In Fight At Airport

Azealia Banks Sentenced To Anger Management In Plea Deal

Mysterious Kanye West Mysterious Package Sent To MTV

Rick Ross' Birdman Diss Track 'Idols Become Rivals' Leaked

Ed Sheeran Joins Radiohead, Foo Fighters As Glastonbury Headliner

Rascal Flatts Release 'Yours If You Want It' Video

Wiz Khalifa's Taylor Gang Release 'For More' Music Video

Lukas Graham Releases 'Drunk In The Morning' Video

Zeds Dead Release Frontlines Video and Remix EP

Brett Eldredge Performs Three New Songs On Tour

Weird Al Yankovic 'Mario Brothers' Inspired Trailer For Box Set

Tinashe Releases New Track 'Flame'

John Anderson, Gene Watson, Cole Swindell Features On The Pickup

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Mental Health Crisis

Sturgill Simpson Shares Moving Tribute to Late Grandfather

Demi Lovato Celebrates Five Years of Sobriety Via Social Media

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland

American Dreamer - Restless Nights

Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005

Dan Webb - Oedipus The King

Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith

Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul

Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther

Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017

Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With

Zucchero - Black Cat

Mike Llerena - Absence & The Heart

Root 66: Charlie and the Regrets - Rivers in the Streets

Tony K's Best Films Of 2016 List

Chickn - Chickn

Avenged Sevenfold TBT

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.