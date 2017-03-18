Lorde Talks New Album 'Melodrama' And Song 'Liability' (Week in Review)

Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Lorde Talks New Album 'Melodrama' And Song 'Liability'

.
Lorde

Lorde Talks New Album 'Melodrama' And Song 'Liability' was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) Lorde released the second song from her upcoming album, Melodrama, last week. "Liability"--which she says is not a single--is a ballad, and has a different sound from the more upbeat "Green Light."

"'Liability' is a funny one," Lorde tells Radio.com in an exclusive interview. "It felt so amazing, writing it. It really felt like… it was so cathartic, like, 'This is somewhere that we haven't been.' To me, it's so quintessentially what I think of when I think of melodrama, just wallowing in this feeling. 'No one could have ever felt the way I'm feeling right now.' It's very indicative of the theme of the record. But I think everyone has those moments of feeling like, 'Have I just punished everyone around me?' or, 'Am I just a massive tax [on everyone]?" It felt nice to get it out."

Like "Green Light," "Liability" deals with the aftermath of a breakup. "People forget that breakups are so complex," she says. "You can feel love for that person while hating them more than you've ever hated any person. I wanted to express all the sides of how that feels in the song. And when I think about the song, we just stuffed everything we could into it. I'm really proud of it. I'm proud of how complex it is."

The album was a collaboration with Jack Antonoff of fun. and Bleachers, who has also worked with Sara Bareilles, Taylor Swift and Sia. Lorde says that other than his abilities to get great sounds and write great songs, he encouraged her to dig deep when it came to her lyrics: "You just want to tell Jack everything when you meet him. He is an amazing person. We are so close, and I think our closeness helped the record get to where it is now. It's rad." Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

More Lorde News

