Margo Price Wins 2017 American Music Prize (Week in Review)

"I'm really speechless right now. I wasn't expecting this at all, and that's maybe what makes it so sweet," Price said. "I kept asking, 'Am I in trouble? Do you think I did something wrong?' [My husband's] like, 'No, it's fine. We're going to go get a nice dinner.' He even told me to change my dress, that it wasn't nice enough!"

Price's Midwest Farmer's Daughter, released in March of 2016, beat out about 250 other debut albums to win the 2017 American Music Prize, which "aims to encourage, discover, reward and promote new music of excellence by USA artists," according to the Prize's official website. Twelve finalists, from all different genres, were shortlisted. Read more - here.