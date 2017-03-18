Steve Hackett Release 'Behind The Smoke' Video (Week in Review)

Hackett had this to say about the new clip, "I'm thrilled with this video for the track 'Behind the Smoke' from my new album The Night Siren. Director Ivan and the I-Code team have created an extraordinary film here resembling an epic movie!

"It perfectly matches the song, which laments the predicament of refugees throughout the ages. More compassion is needed in this world for those escaping persecution and death." Watch the video - here.