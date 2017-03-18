Today Is The Day Stream Two Rare Tracks From Upcoming Reissue (Week in Review)

The band are releasing the new edition of the album, which was remastered by Maor Appelbaum, in various formats including CD/DVD, digitally and a double vinyl version, which will include the original studio album along with rarities.

The band has revealed two of those rarities including a live version of the track "Miracle" recorded during a show at the Whisky A Go-Go, which can be streamed here.

Steve Austin had this to say about the track, "It was crazy being out on the road for this record and playing the Whisky was always an honor to me because of so many legendary shows being played there.

"I always loved playing 'Miracle' because it was just so goddamn heavy. The song blends hi string guitar riffing with detuned octave chords and lyrically is a look inside my mind during a time when I was trapped, living in a industrial warehouse and homeless."

They had is also streaming an acoustic demo of the album's title track "Temple Of The Morning Star" - here.