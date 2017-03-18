Zac Brown Band Stream New Single 'Real Thing' (Week in Review)

Throughout the song, the "real thing" changes. At first, it applies to whiskey--really, really good whiskey--and then to the kind of love that stops people in their tracks and finally to music. But the point isn't what people have a connection with, so long as it has quality.

"Quality," in this instance, seems to suggest "American." On the second verse, Brown sings about meeting a woman who showed him what real love meant and he describes her as "All-American fine." The country comes up once more in the chorus. "Ain't nothin' like the real thing/ And you can't go back once you get a taste/ Everything is second rate/ I'm talkin' genuine, made-in-the-USA/ Ain't nothin' like the real thing," Brown sings. The song is a subtle ode to American-made. Stream the song - here.