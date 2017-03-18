|
Zac Brown Band Stream New Single 'Real Thing' (Week in Review)
.
Zac Brown Band Stream New Single 'Real Thing' was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) Zac Brown Band go looking for the "Real Thing" on the new single from their forthcoming album Welcome Home. They are streaming the single ahead of the May 12th launch of the new record. Throughout the song, the "real thing" changes. At first, it applies to whiskey--really, really good whiskey--and then to the kind of love that stops people in their tracks and finally to music. But the point isn't what people have a connection with, so long as it has quality. "Quality," in this instance, seems to suggest "American." On the second verse, Brown sings about meeting a woman who showed him what real love meant and he describes her as "All-American fine." The country comes up once more in the chorus. "Ain't nothin' like the real thing/ And you can't go back once you get a taste/ Everything is second rate/ I'm talkin' genuine, made-in-the-USA/ Ain't nothin' like the real thing," Brown sings. The song is a subtle ode to American-made. Stream the song - here.
