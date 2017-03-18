Avenged Sevenfold Announce New Headlining Dates (Week in Review)

The first three of the eight new tour dates will feature support from Volbeat, and A Day To Remember taking over the opening spot for the remaining five shows.

The new dates will be kicking off on June 19th in Mt. Pleasant, MI at Soaring Eagle Casino Resort and will includes shows in Cincinnati, Gilford, Mountain View, Sacramento, Albuquerque, and Salt Lake City before wrapping up in Boise suburb Nampa on August 12th. See the details - here.