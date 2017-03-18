Boston Add More Dates To Hyper Space Tour (Week in Review)

The new dates begin on May 3rd in Jackson, MS and include shows in Birmingham, Nashville, Huntsville, Montgomery, San Antonio, Catoosa, Shawnee, Paducah (KY), Louisville, Springfield (IL), Cedar Rapids, Madison, Prior Lake, Topeka, Grand Island, Denver and Phoenix.

These dates are in addition to the run of 21 summer shows that the band announced last week that will feature Joan Jett and the Blackhearts as their special guest.

Boston will be kicking off their busy touring season on April 14th in Hollywood, Fl at the Seminole Hard Rock Live and have announced dates that run through July 30th where they will play the Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Va. See all of the dates - here.