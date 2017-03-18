In Flames and Amaranthe Supergroup Cyhra Ink Album Deal (Week in Review)

The group, which also includes Alex Landenburg (Rhapsody and Annihilator) and Peter Iwers (In Flames and Stoney Mountain), plan to hit the studio this spring to record the effort which will be released under their just inked deal with Spinefarm Records.

Frontman Jake E. had this to say "The excitement I feel about Cyhra is over the top. I have to pinch myself every day to make sure it's not just another dream. I am so proud of the music we have created and I can't wait to show it to the world!" Read more - here.