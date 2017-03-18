Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit Announce New Album (Week in Review)

Isbell and the band recorded their latest effort at RCA Studio A with producer Dave Cobb, who also worked on Isbell's last album, 2015's Something More Than Free. That project garnered two GRAMMY awards for Best Americana Album & Best American Roots Song, "24 Frames."

Isbell and the 400 Unit will also embark on a 2017 North American Tour, which begins in Asheville, North Carolina on June 17th and wraps up with a five-night stint at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee beginning October 10. See the dates - here.