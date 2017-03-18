Paul Simon Announces Summer Tour (Week in Review)

The newly announced dates are in addition to Simon's previously announced appearance at the Eaux Claires Music and Arts Festival in Wisconsin, which will be taking place on June 16th and 17th.

Simon will be kicking the trek off on June 1st in St. Augustine, FL at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre and will conclude the road trip on June 28th in Denver at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Read more and see the dates - here.