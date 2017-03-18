Ryan Adams Adds New Dates To Prisoner Tour (Week in Review)

Adams has now added second shows in those markets: The additional New York City show will be taking place at the Beacon Theatre on May 2nd and the second Philadelphia show will happen on May 6th at the Tower Theater.

The tour is being launched in support of Ryan's latest album "Prisoner", which was released last month and debut at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Ryan concludes for the round of dates supporting the release tonight (March 14th) at the Orpheum Theater in New Orleans, he will be kicking off the spring and summer tour with the new Beacon Theater show and has announced dates that run until August 4th with an appearance at the Hinterland Festival in Saint Charles, IA.

He will then head across the pond for a series of European music festival appearances as well as a UK tour. See all of the dates - here.