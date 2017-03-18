The Offspring And Sublime With Rome Announce Summer Tour (Week in Review)

The summer outing is scheduled to get underway on July 6th in Airway Heights, WA at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino and will finish on September 30th in Salt Lake City, UT at the USANA Amphitheatre.

The tour will reportedly feature The Offspring headlining on the first eight stops of the trek (in July) and Sublime with Rome taking over the top spot for the second leg of dates in September, according to Radio.com. See the dates - here.