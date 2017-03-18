The Who Announce Las Vegas Residency This Summer (Week in Review)

The special series of Las Vegas shows will be kicking off on July 29th and additional shows have been announced for August 1st, 2nd, 4th, 7th, 9th, and 11th, according to the venue's social media.

"The set list or type of show is as yet undecided," the band wrote in a response to the following question on their Facebook page "So is this part of the Tommy 2017 shows? Or will this just be a greatest hits show?" See the dates - here.