Adele Becomes Comedian Following Concert Power Outage (Week in Review)

'So we're having a technical difficulty," she told her audience. 'I'm not quite sure what it is. Shall I try and tell some jokes?" The power outage silenced her band's instruments, but apparently not her mic. So the singer kept entertaining the crowd.

"Our power has gone out under the stage, so who knows how long we're going to be doing this for," she confessed. 'Shall I tell you my filthy joke despite all the children here? I need more applause than that because I might offend someone. What do you call a blonde standing on her head? A brunette with bad breath."

Minutes later the power was restored, much to her relief, and likely the parents in the crowd, too. She closed her set with the poignant "Someone Like You" but before she did she apologized once again.