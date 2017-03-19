Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

David Bowie Stamps Launched Into Space (Week in Review)

.
David Bowie

David Bowie Stamps Launched Into Space was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Late music legend David Bowie appeared on British postage stamps in character as Ziggy Stardust, and the UK postal service launched them into space on helium balloons.

The Royal Mail issued a set of 10 stamps with various images and album covers from Bowie's long career. Altogether, 52 collections were launched into the stratosphere from a height of 34,100 meters above the Earth's surface.

Those bundles will eventually fall to Earth, descending at a speed of 200 mph until they slow to 8 mph. The number 52 has special significance to Bowie aficionados: It's the number of years Bowie's recording career stretched through his lifetime. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

