Dew Scented Announce New Member (Week in Review)

The band had this to say, "We are excited to announce Marc Dzierzon as new drummer for Dew-Scented. As you might have noticed, we have been going back and forth with session drummer options (Thanks a lot again, Michiel and Uwe…you both rule!) since Koen left the fold at the end of 2015.

"We were checking for the right match not only for shows, but also to work on new material with us, handle recording duties and then also perform those tracks live in the future. The search is now over."Marc Dzierzon (Centaurus-A, ArschlochKind) is a talented and dedicated musician, who blew us away from the very first moments on at rehearsals." - here.