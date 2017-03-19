Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Guns N' Roses Did The Right Thing Reuniting Says Former Member (Week in Review)

.
Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses Did The Right Thing Reuniting Says Former Member was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: Former Guns N' Roses bass player Tommy Stinson (The Replacements) was not totally surprised with Axl Rose reunited with original member Slash and Duff McKagan and he believes they did the right thing getting back together.

Stinson recently appeared on New York classic rock station Q104.3's "Out Of The Box" show to talk about his revived Bash & Pop band and the interview naturally turned to his former band.

When asked if he was surprised about the reunion, Tommy replied, "I kind of was, but not really, given the nature of what was going on. You know, like anyone, Axl has to work too, and they've all got their stuff - everyone's got their stuff that they do. But, when it comes right down to it, the dude can't just afford to sit around on his butt and do nothing.

"So he did the right thing - I think he totally did the right thing - and I think they're having a ball. I'm in contact with them every now and then. I shoot them texts, like, 'How're you guys doing out there? What's going on?' It's because I left it in the best way I possibly could, and I'm happy for 'em. You know, I've got a lot of friends in that group."

Stinson also said that he attended a couple of the shows on the band's Not In This Lifetime Reunion tour and said that he "had a great time seeing them. They're all still friends of mine. The only one I really don't know… I don't know Slash; I don't think I've ever met him before, although there's some people that say I had at one point. I guess I should say I don't remember meeting Slash." Check out the full interview - here.

advertisement

Guns N' Roses Music, DVDs, Books and more

Guns N' Roses T-shirts and Posters

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Guns N' Roses Did The Right Thing Reuniting Says Former Member

Guns N' Roses, Alice In Chains, Heart Stars Lead Benefit Lineup

Kids React To Guns N' 'Roses In Funny Online Video

Guns N' Roses Made History With MCG Concert

Guns N' Roses, Creed, Disturbed Supergroup Art Of Anarchy Tour

Original Guns N' Roses Member Blames Axl Rose For Break Up

Injury Kept Original Guns N' Roses Star From Reunion?

Guns N' Roses Have Spinal Tap Moment Down Under

Angus Young Jams AC/DC Classics With Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses Surprised By AC/DC's Angus Young


More Stories for Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Sammy Hagar Reveals His Conditions For Van Halen Reunion- Guns N' Roses Did The Right Thing Reuniting Says Former Member- Mastodon Releasing New Video- X Tour- more

Pearl Jam Star Not Attending Rock Hall Induction- Blink 182 Stream New Song 'Parking Lot', Reveal Album Details- Metallica Announce New Leg of Tour- Ray Davies Knighted- more

KISS Star Peter Criss Announce His Last Live Performances- Robert Plant Play's Led Zeppelin's Kashmir For First Time Without Page- Metallica's Escape Was Not Planned- more

Page Too:
TLC Lead The I Love The 90's Tour Lineup- Adele Says She Has A Secret Twitter Account- Rihanna Cast In Adam Driver Film 'Annette- Justin Bieber Vs Paparazzi- more

Meek Mill Reportedly Involved In Fight At Airport- Azealia Banks Sentenced To Anger Management In Plea Deal- Mysterious Kanye West Mysterious Package Sent To MTV- more

Justin Bieber Vs Paparazzi Down Under- Taylor Swift 'Swifties' Move Sparks Speculation- Kehlani Postpones Tour Due To Emergency Surgery- Rick Ross 'Dead Presidents'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Pearl Jam Star Not Attending Rock Hall Induction

Blink 182 Stream New Song 'Parking Lot', Reveal Album Details

Metallica Announce New Leg of WorldWired Tour

The Kinks Frontman Ray Davies Knighted In England

Mastodon Release 'Show Yourself' Video

The Band Icon Added To Dates Of Last Waltz 40 Tour

Cold War Kids Unplug For New Video With Bishop Briggs

Weezer Release New Song and Kicking Off North American Tour

Asia In The Studio For 35th Anniversary

Xandria, Kobra And The Lotus and Once Human Tour Announced

Kaleido Stream New Song And Announce Tour With Seether

Annihilator Announce First Canadian Tour In Over 20 Years

Krehated Release 'Awaken Ignorance' Video

Striker Announce Special Record Release Shows

Mick Hayes Releases 'Hard 2 Explain' Video

Singled Out: Vangough's Morphine

• more

Page Too News Stories
Meek Mill Reportedly Involved In Fight At Airport

Azealia Banks Sentenced To Anger Management In Plea Deal

Mysterious Kanye West Mysterious Package Sent To MTV

Rick Ross' Birdman Diss Track 'Idols Become Rivals' Leaked

Ed Sheeran Joins Radiohead, Foo Fighters As Glastonbury Headliner

Rascal Flatts Release 'Yours If You Want It' Video

Wiz Khalifa's Taylor Gang Release 'For More' Music Video

Lukas Graham Releases 'Drunk In The Morning' Video

Zeds Dead Release Frontlines Video and Remix EP

Brett Eldredge Performs Three New Songs On Tour

Weird Al Yankovic 'Mario Brothers' Inspired Trailer For Box Set

Tinashe Releases New Track 'Flame'

John Anderson, Gene Watson, Cole Swindell Features On The Pickup

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Mental Health Crisis

Sturgill Simpson Shares Moving Tribute to Late Grandfather

Demi Lovato Celebrates Five Years of Sobriety Via Social Media

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland

American Dreamer - Restless Nights

Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005

Dan Webb - Oedipus The King

Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith

Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul

Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther

Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017

Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With

Zucchero - Black Cat

Mike Llerena - Absence & The Heart

Root 66: Charlie and the Regrets - Rivers in the Streets

Tony K's Best Films Of 2016 List

Chickn - Chickn

Avenged Sevenfold TBT

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.