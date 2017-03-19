Guns N' Roses Did The Right Thing Reuniting Says Former Member (Week in Review)

Stinson recently appeared on New York classic rock station Q104.3's "Out Of The Box" show to talk about his revived Bash & Pop band and the interview naturally turned to his former band.

When asked if he was surprised about the reunion, Tommy replied, "I kind of was, but not really, given the nature of what was going on. You know, like anyone, Axl has to work too, and they've all got their stuff - everyone's got their stuff that they do. But, when it comes right down to it, the dude can't just afford to sit around on his butt and do nothing.

"So he did the right thing - I think he totally did the right thing - and I think they're having a ball. I'm in contact with them every now and then. I shoot them texts, like, 'How're you guys doing out there? What's going on?' It's because I left it in the best way I possibly could, and I'm happy for 'em. You know, I've got a lot of friends in that group."

Stinson also said that he attended a couple of the shows on the band's Not In This Lifetime Reunion tour and said that he "had a great time seeing them. They're all still friends of mine. The only one I really don't know… I don't know Slash; I don't think I've ever met him before, although there's some people that say I had at one point. I guess I should say I don't remember meeting Slash." Check out the full interview - here.