Metallica Share Live Videos For Two Classic Songs (Week in Review)

The track originally appeared on the group's third album, "Master Of Puppets", which proved to be a turning point in Metallica's career, becoming thrash metal's first platinum album while expanding and solidifying the band's sonic palette.

The group have also issued official footage of "The Call Of Ktulu" - the instrumental featured on 1984's "Ride The Lightning" - from a February 9 concert in Copenhagen.

Metallica's planned four-show run in support of "Hardwired…To Self Destruct" at the new venue became three dates after they were forced to postpone the second concert on February 5 after frontman James Hetfield was put on vocal rest by doctor's due to an illness.

The February 5 date at the Royal Arena has been rescheduled to September 2. Watch the live video - here.