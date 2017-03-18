Miranda Lambert Duets With Her Boyfriend At Recent Concert (Week in Review)

But lucky fans caught a glimpse of just how much they dig one another during Lambert's 2017 Highway Vagabond Tour stop in Bossier City, Louisiana on Sunday (March 12th).

She invited her beau onstage to sing the Faces' 1971 single "Stay With Me" and while performing together they couldn't help getting a little flirty. As soon as East walked onstage, Lambert meandered over to him and planted a kiss on his cheek. From there, things only got sweeter. They couldn't help dancing with each other throughout the song, and both wore big bright smiles.

East helped co-write several songs on Lambert's latest album The Weight of These Wings, including the duet he sang with her, "Pushin' Time." A fan in the audience captured their time together. Watch it - here.