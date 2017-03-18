Nachtmystium Giving Away New Track, Announce Festival Date (Week in Review)

Judd posted the following message to Instagram, "Alright everyone....what I (and I'm sure many or all of you) thought you'd never see again. Nachtmystium is doing a one-off exclusive set for the metal heads of the city I ran to and got sober in.

"We are headlining night 1 of the annual Louisville Deathfest, Friday, September 29th, 2017. We will be flying in from LA for this special show, and also bringing a full crew of sound and light techs with us to ensure the performance is above and beyond what one would expect from a band in a small, intimate club. This city and the great friends I made there during my year living in half way houses / sober living residencies while I tried to put my shattered life back together is a place that will forever be very special to me. I am thrilled to be making my first trip back since moving to California late last year to be for this special event." Read more - here.