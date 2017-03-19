Sammy Hagar Reveals His Conditions For Van Halen Reunion (Week in Review)

Hagar extended the olive branch to Eddie Van Halen in January of last year when he tweeted a birthday greeting to the guitarist and Eddie tweeted back "Thanks Sammy. Hope you're well too."

But apparently their communication ended there with Hagar telling Billboard, "Let's put it like this -- when it came to my birthday, I didn't get a message. So obviously that camp, him and Al, still have some kind of trip against me."

Sammy then revealed that he might be interested in regrouping if they launched a tour with him, as well as original vocalist David Lee Roth and Michael Anthony back on bass. "That's really the only way I would be interested in a Van Halen reunion". Read more - here.