"Sister Sledge will continue with their 2017 concert schedule, said the group in a statement. Sister Sledge - Debbie, Kim and the Sledge family would like to express our deepest gratitude to all who have extended their love and support during this difficult and challenging time of mourning, in the wake of the passing of our beloved sister Joni Sledge."

The group, which is best known for their chart hit "We Are Family," wrote that they would carry on "in the spirit" of their late sister and vowed to continue "her legacy."

"Joni was a beautiful person, phenomenal artist and producer, a brilliant business woman and a powerhouse!" they wrote. "One of her greatest loves and joys was performing live with her family. In the spirit of Joni's powerful strength of character, zest for life and spreading joy through music, we are committed to continuing her legacy." Read more - here.