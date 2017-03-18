The Chainsmokers Team Up With Florida Georgia Line (Week in Review)

The Chainsmokers shared the tracklist for their debut album "Memories...Do Not Open" on Instagram which revealed a previously unannounced collaboration with Florida Georgia Line entitled "Last Day Alive."

"Surprise surprise," the country duo Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard wrote in a re-gram of the post. "New music coming soon with @thechainsmokers #LastDayAlive." Read more and see the Instagram post - here.