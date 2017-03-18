The Cranberries Announce New Album 'Something Else' (Week in Review)

The band offered this description of the forthcoming release "New acoustic versions of our classic hits with three new songs, all featuring a string quartet from the Irish Chamber Orchestra."

They also filled in the backstory on how the project came to be: "In the autumn of 2013, as her hometown of Limerick was preparing to open its tenure as Irish City of Culture in 2014, The Cranberries singer-songwriter Dolores O'Riordon was approached by the city to play a special gig on New Year's Eve. She would perform with a quartet from the Irish Chamber Orchestra, playing four songs from her starred back catalogue - three Cranberries, one solo - on a stage erected outside city hall. 'It was a beautiful night,' she recalls." Read more and see the tracklist - here.