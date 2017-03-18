Warbringer Announce Tour With Destruction and Jungle Rot (Week in Review)

The band will be releasing their new studio effort, which will be entitled "Woe To The Vanquished," on March 31st and will be launching the tour on May 22nd in Oakland, CA at the Metro Opera House.

Frontman John Kevil had this to say about the trek, "We are pleased to announce our second USA tour to date with the thrash-knights of the Teutonic Order, Destruction! Also slaughtering the weak on this extremely heavy tour will be the barbaric death metal of Jungle Rot and of course Warbringer is bringing a new, upgraded arsenal of our own, made ever more lethal with the release of our new album, Woe to the Vanquished.



"It's been a long time and we've taken many wounds on the way, but the war machine is still rolling, and still destroying all in its path. See you out on the road and prepare for a broken neck. Vae Victis!" See the dates - here.