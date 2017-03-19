X Announce 40th Anniversary Tour (Week in Review)

The initial run of dates will be kicking off on May 1st in Albuquerque at The El Rey and the band has so far revealed dates that will run until May 25th where they will be rocking The Kessler in Dallas.

Exene shared this reflection on the band celebrating their 40th year, "For a long time interviewers and X people we've met have asked us did you think when X started you'd still be playing together now? And our answer is surprisingly - No! Of course not! In 1976 I was 20; now I'm 60. How's that for weird?!"