Charlie Daniels Releasing His Memoir This Fall (Week in Review)

Daniels had this to say, "I'm extremely excited about the release of my new book, 'Never Look At The Empty Seats.' Quite a bit is known about my public life but there is so much more I've wanted to share, my early years, my faith, my struggles and the unique people and events which have had such an impact on who I am and what I do" .

Matt Baugher the SVP and Publisher of W Publishing Group adds, "Although the phrase is at times overused, Charlie Daniels truly is a national treasure. "His love for America and all it stands for is matched only by his immense talent as a singer, songwriter, and fiddle player. We're honored to partner with this music legend in bringing his full story to the public for the first time. He's had quite a ride." The book is available for preorder - here.