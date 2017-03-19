Ellie Goulding Discusses Her Battle With Panic Attacks (Week in Review)

"My new life as a pop star certainly wasn't as glamorous as all my friends from home thought," she said. "Secretly, I was really struggling physically and emotionally."

Goulding describes a kind of imposter syndrome that kept her from feeling confident as a performer. "I think part of what sparked my panic attacks was not feeling confident enough to believe in myself--I was scared I wasn't as good of a singer as everyone thought I was. And as the stakes grew, I was afraid of letting everyone, including myself, down."

Those fears gave way to revelations. "Last year, I was asked to perform at the Grammys--a massive honour but, as you can imagine, pretty nerve-wracking," she recalled. "In the moments before I walked on that stage, I gave myself a good talking-to. I was annoyed for being paralysed with nerves every time I was about to perform on television. I told myself that this was exactly where I was supposed to be and if other people believed in me, I had to start believing in myself."