Justin Bieber Vs Paparazzi Down Under (Week in Review)

The tabloid press ran with a story about Bieber's "expletive-laden abuse" at journalists, but on Instagram the singer pointed out that he was just quoting the cult Australian comedy series Summer Heights High.

"I said puck you miss!," Justin said (in character as Jonah from Tonga). "There's a difference between bullying him and joking around. I was joking around." He added "Sorry Ben! Sorry, ranga'. I was doing it for fun. You just didn't get that it was fun. You on your period or what miss?"

Jonah from Tonga is a wayward, misbehaving teen on the classic Aussie comedy created by Chris Lilley, who plays all primary characters including mean girl Ja'mie King and Mr. G, the school's performing arts teacher. "I could tell him a knock knock joke and he wouldn't even think it was funny," Bieber added. "I was punting him, sir. Watch MTV for once sir." Watch Bieber's - here.