KISS Star Peter Criss Announce His Last Live Performances (Week in Review)

The first event is taking place at the Australian KISS Convention this May with Peter set to deliver a "VIP Dinner Performance" with tickets being sold for roughly $1900 US. He is also supposed to take part in the actual convention on May 13th and 14th, according to his official website.

The second "last live performance" is scheduled to happen during the New York KISS Expo that will also feature a "VIP Dinner Performance". Details for the EXPO have not yet been confirmed, but the drummer's website states that it will be happening on June 9-11th with his VIP performance set for June 16th. See the announcement - here.