Labyrinth Release 'Bullets' Music Video (Week in Review)

.
Labyrinth

Labyrinth Release 'Bullets' Music Video was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (Freeman) Labyrinth have released a new music video for their track "Bullets". The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Architecture of a God", which marks the end of their seven-year hiatus and is set to hit stores on April 21st.

We were sent the following background on their return: In the spring of 2016, the band's founding members, Andrea Cantarelli and Olaf Thorsen received a call from Frontiers asking them to discuss with vocalist Roberto Tiranti the possibilities of a reunion with a return to their classic sound to mount a comeback for the band. After much discussion, the guys agreed to make an album and also to make a very special appearance at the the first annual Frontiers Metal Festival, where they performed their signature album, "Return to Heaven Denied" in it's entirety. [Said performance is being prepared for a future home video release.]

Olaf says: "This has been easily the most difficult and challenging album I ever worked on. To be honest, when Frontiers contacted me, insisting to make this reunion happen, I was skeptical and worried. We couldn't simply make a new album, it wouldn't have been honest to the fans, to ourselves. Of course, this is as easy to say as also unbelievably tough to make real: we have so many good albums out there, looking at us from their past and which people still keep in their minds and hearts. That's why we decided to strengthen our line-up, joining with nobody else but the best musicians we believed they would have fitted perfectly into our perspective of the music we were about to write."

Andrea adds: "The making of this album has been a fantastic journey. We brought back a lot of classic elements of our music, mixing it with something new and I'm so enthusiastic about the final result."

Roberto Tiranti makes it short: "Just when you thought you already gave everything you could, expressing every possible musical aspect of your way of intending music for a band like Labyrinth, then comes "Architecture of a God", to remind you that nothing is impossible!" Watch the video - here.

Freeman submitted this story.
It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.

More Labyrinth News

