Original Lineup Of Live Announce Music Festival Performances (Week in Review)

The band, featuring Ed Kowalczyk , Chad Taylor, Patrick Dahlheimer and Chad Gracey, announced they will be taking part in the Arroyo Seco, BottleRock, Rock On The Range, MMBBQ Festival and PinkPop (The Netherlands) festivals.

Kowalczyk had this to say recently, "There's a lot more festivals in general, and we're on way cooler festivals with these amazing bands than we were 20 years ago. I don't know what flipped there, but that's so inspiring, because we look at these lineups and we're playing with some of these artists that I've never gotten a chance to see, and they're people that I really want to play with and check out." Read more - here.