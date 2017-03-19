Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Paris Jackson Was Shocked With The Real World (Week in Review)

.
Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson Was Shocked With The Real World was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (Radio.com) An 18-year-old Paris Jackson graces Harper's Bazaar in a tres chic Parisian cover shot and a revealing article where she says "Once I got introduced into the real world, I was shocked."

"I've always wanted to kind of break off and do my own thing, just 'cause I feel I enjoy independence very much," she says in the article. "When I was a kid, I was with my dad and my two brothers. Growing up, I was treated as the favorite because I was the only girl. I was the princess; I was perfect in my dad's eyes."

"The first 12 years of my life I was home-schooled," added the daughter of the King of Pop, 'which means that the only interactions I'd ever had were with family members or other adults."

The actress revealed that seeing more of the world hasn't been as glamorous as some would think. 'Once I got introduced into the real world, I was shocked. It blew me away," she said. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Paris Jackson Music, DVDs, Books and more

Paris Jackson T-shirts and Posters

More Paris Jackson News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Paris Jackson Was Shocked With The Real World

Paris Jackson Goes Behind The Scenes Of Her Acting Debut on 'Star'

Michael Jackson's Daughter Paris To Appear TV Drama 'Star'

Paris Jackson Defends Kanye West Amid Chart Record Backlash

Paris Jackson Honors Her Father Michael Jackson With Tattoo


More Stories for Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Sammy Hagar Reveals His Conditions For Van Halen Reunion- Guns N' Roses Did The Right Thing Reuniting Says Former Member- Mastodon Releasing New Video- X Tour- more

Pearl Jam Star Not Attending Rock Hall Induction- Blink 182 Stream New Song 'Parking Lot', Reveal Album Details- Metallica Announce New Leg of Tour- Ray Davies Knighted- more

KISS Star Peter Criss Announce His Last Live Performances- Robert Plant Play's Led Zeppelin's Kashmir For First Time Without Page- Metallica's Escape Was Not Planned- more

Page Too:
TLC Lead The I Love The 90's Tour Lineup- Adele Says She Has A Secret Twitter Account- Rihanna Cast In Adam Driver Film 'Annette- Justin Bieber Vs Paparazzi- more

Meek Mill Reportedly Involved In Fight At Airport- Azealia Banks Sentenced To Anger Management In Plea Deal- Mysterious Kanye West Mysterious Package Sent To MTV- more

Justin Bieber Vs Paparazzi Down Under- Taylor Swift 'Swifties' Move Sparks Speculation- Kehlani Postpones Tour Due To Emergency Surgery- Rick Ross 'Dead Presidents'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Pearl Jam Star Not Attending Rock Hall Induction

Blink 182 Stream New Song 'Parking Lot', Reveal Album Details

Metallica Announce New Leg of WorldWired Tour

The Kinks Frontman Ray Davies Knighted In England

Mastodon Release 'Show Yourself' Video

The Band Icon Added To Dates Of Last Waltz 40 Tour

Cold War Kids Unplug For New Video With Bishop Briggs

Weezer Release New Song and Kicking Off North American Tour

Asia In The Studio For 35th Anniversary

Xandria, Kobra And The Lotus and Once Human Tour Announced

Kaleido Stream New Song And Announce Tour With Seether

Annihilator Announce First Canadian Tour In Over 20 Years

Krehated Release 'Awaken Ignorance' Video

Striker Announce Special Record Release Shows

Mick Hayes Releases 'Hard 2 Explain' Video

Singled Out: Vangough's Morphine

• more

Page Too News Stories
Meek Mill Reportedly Involved In Fight At Airport

Azealia Banks Sentenced To Anger Management In Plea Deal

Mysterious Kanye West Mysterious Package Sent To MTV

Rick Ross' Birdman Diss Track 'Idols Become Rivals' Leaked

Ed Sheeran Joins Radiohead, Foo Fighters As Glastonbury Headliner

Rascal Flatts Release 'Yours If You Want It' Video

Wiz Khalifa's Taylor Gang Release 'For More' Music Video

Lukas Graham Releases 'Drunk In The Morning' Video

Zeds Dead Release Frontlines Video and Remix EP

Brett Eldredge Performs Three New Songs On Tour

Weird Al Yankovic 'Mario Brothers' Inspired Trailer For Box Set

Tinashe Releases New Track 'Flame'

John Anderson, Gene Watson, Cole Swindell Features On The Pickup

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Mental Health Crisis

Sturgill Simpson Shares Moving Tribute to Late Grandfather

Demi Lovato Celebrates Five Years of Sobriety Via Social Media

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland

American Dreamer - Restless Nights

Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005

Dan Webb - Oedipus The King

Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith

Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul

Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther

Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017

Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With

Zucchero - Black Cat

Mike Llerena - Absence & The Heart

Root 66: Charlie and the Regrets - Rivers in the Streets

Tony K's Best Films Of 2016 List

Chickn - Chickn

Avenged Sevenfold TBT

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.