Pink Floyd Streaming Video Of Rare 1970 TV Performance (Week in Review)

The band were filmed playing the title track to their forthcoming fifth album (it would be released two months later) in concert at the Festival de St Tropez in the south of France on August 8, 1970.

The footage appears on the DVD/Blu-ray "1970 Devi/ation", one of six volumes to be issued separately this month after appearing on last November's release of "The Early Years 1965-1972" box set.

The massive 27-disc package features 130 tracks from the band's formative years, including TV recordings, BBC Sessions, outtakes, demos and more than 20 unreleased songs alongside 7 hours of previously unreleased live audio and more than 5 hours of rare concert footage.

In addition to the six volumes spotlighting Pink Floyd's work by year, a 2-CD highlights album, "The Early Years - Cre/ation", is also available. Watch the TV performance - here.