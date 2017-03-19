Rick Ross Recruits Future, Yo Gotti and Jeezy For 'Dead Presidents' (Week in Review)

The new album follows his 2015 Black Market. His first record since signing to Epic Records includes guest appearances by Young Thug, Gucci Mane, Nas, Meek Mill, Ty Dolla $ign, Dej Loaf, and comedian Chris Rock.

Oddly enough, the cover art was revealed by Martha Stewart: #RatherYouThanMe , @rickyrozay 9th album will be available March 17th, pre-order will be going live this Friday https://t.co/J9VNrrqzEz— Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) March 08, 2017