Robert Plant Play's Led Zeppelin's Kashmir For First Time Without Page (Week in Review)

.
Robert Plant

Robert Plant Play's Led Zeppelin's Kashmir For First Time Without Page was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Robert Plant performed the 1975 Led Zeppelin classic, "Kashmir", for the first time without bandmate Jimmy Page during an appearance with violinist Nigel Kennedy at London' Royal Albert Hall on March 14, and audio and video from the event has surfaced online.

Plant first joined the musician and his band for a cover of "Hey Joe" before delivering the iconic Led Zeppelin tune live for the first time since his former band's 2007 reunion at London's O2 Arena.

The rocker - who first teamed up with Kennedy while working on his 1993 album, "Fate Of Nations" - was among the featured guests at the gala billed as Nigel Kennedy And Friends, part of a 12-day festival of classical music-themed events called Love Classical.

"Planty is a genuine rock legend and a true musical trailblazer," says Kennedy. "He's always pushing and challenging himself and immersing himself in music. When we work together it's a combination of power and creativity." Check out the clips - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

