TLC Lead The I Love The 90's The Party Continues Tour Lineup was a Top 10 story on Thursday: TLC have been announced the headliners for this year's I Love 90's The Party Continues Tour across North American which will also include Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath, Naughty by Nature, Biz Markie, Montell Jordan, C+C Music Factory with Freedom Williams and SNAP!

The summer trek is set to get underway on July 7th in Everett, WA at The XFINITY Arena at Everett and will finish up on September 16th in Chicago at the Ravinia Festival. TLC had this to say, "We're so excited to get back on the road this summer and give our fans some new TLC music along with our original hits. Being able to headline this tour with our friends and peers from the 90's is SO AMAZING!" See the dates - here.