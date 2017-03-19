|
The Night Flight Orchestra Reveal More 'Amber Galactic' Details (Week in Review)
The Night Flight Orchestra Reveal More 'Amber Galactic' Details was a Top 10 story on Thursday: Supergroup The Night Flight Orchestra, which features members of Soilwork and Arch Enemy, have revealed more details for their forthcoming album Amber Galactic. The album will be released on May 19, 2017 and frontman Bjorn Strid had this to say, "Amber Galactic" is a relationship drama set in space, the first classic rock space opera on double vinyl. As seasoned musicians, we're taking this project seriously, although we might come across as slightly retrofuturistic at times, there's no irony involved. It's just us trying to shape our future into a place where our race is led by female space commanders with pearl necklaces and a quasar sense of gravity. "Amber Galactic" is about setting free from genre boundaries and expectations that are put on people like us. We just want to create music that we would like to hear ourselves, but that isn't only for us. "The Night Flight Orchestra is here to set you free, to invite you to enjoy music in whatever form it is presented. For this particular journey, we'd like you to follow us into space, but who knows where we'll go next! After entering the NFO universe, you won't ever be the same!" Read more including the tracklisting - here.
