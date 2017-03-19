Annihilator Announce First Canadian Tour In Over 20 Years (Week in Review)

The long awaited return to their native Canada will be launching on June 13th at the Distrikt Nightclub in Victoria and will conclude on July 21st in Cornwall at The House.

The band has recruited Australia's Mason and Montreal's Mutank to support them on the trek. Annihilator's Jeff Waters had this to say, "I have always enjoyed flying the flag for one of the nicest countries and people in the world, despite having very little support from the industry here to play and releasing CDs in Canada. "