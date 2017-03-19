|
Asia In The Studio For 35th Anniversary (Week in Review)
.
Asia In The Studio For 35th Anniversary was a Top 10 story on Friday: Asia's self-titled 1982 debut 35th anniversary is celebrated in a new online episode of syndicated radio show In The Studio with Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands. The show sent over these details: All to often the stars of one decade fade into the dawn of another, but that was not the case for ASIA, a band comprised of Emerson, Lake and Palmer drummer Carl Palmer; YES guitarist Steve Howe; Buggles vid-kid, keyboardist Geoff Downes and King Crimson/ Roxy Music/ UK singer, bassist the late John Wetton. Asia's self-titled 1982 debut featured the # 1 hit "Heat of the Moment" and additional hits "Only Time Will Tell", "Wildest Dreams", "Sole Survivor" and "Here Comes the Feeling". The members of Asia express to In The Studio host Redbeard, in this classic episode, their purpose for forming the band and their amazement at both the critical and commercial response. Carl Palmer: "The frame of mind I was in, I was hoping that I would enter into a situation that was a song oriented band rather than any long conceptual pieces, because I'd been playing that for a nine year period." John Wetton: "We fell into a musical climate that everybody thought was outdated at the time, I think. Which is why the press, was so pro this "new wave" were against us right from the beginning... before we'd even put the record out... Within two weeks of its (album) release, it was inside the Top 10 of Billboard, which is virtually unheard of." Stream the episode - here.
