Demi Lovato Celebrates Five Years of Sobriety Via Social Media (Week in Review)

"So grateful. It's been quite the journey," she wrote. "So many ups and downs. So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession.

"I'm so proud of myself but I couldn't have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me. Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me."

The singer shared a screenshot of a sobriety counter app marking the occasion: 5 years, 60 months, 1,827 days, 43,813 hours -- one day at a time. See the post - here.