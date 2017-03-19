Ed Sheeran Joins Radiohead, Foo Fighters As Glastonbury Headliner (Week in Review)

Sheeran will headline the five-day festival's Sunday lineup. Sheeran shared the announcement on Instagram on Thursday (March 16th). Alongside a picture of cows grazing, he wrote, "Can't wait @glastofest x."

The performance comes he gets ready to launch a massive tour later this year that will keep him on the road into early 2019. It will mark his only festival performance of 2017. Read more - here.