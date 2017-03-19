Kaleido Stream New Song And Announce Tour With Seether (Week in Review)

"Die Tryin" is the third single from the band's forthcoming album "Experience" which is set to hit stores on May 19th. Check out the stream of the new track here.

The band will be hitting the road with Seether beginning on May 2nd in Lancaster, PA at the Chameleon Club and will wrap up the trek on June 10th at The Pageant in Saint Louis, MO. See the dates - here.