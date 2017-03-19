Metallica Announce New Leg of WorldWired Tour (Week in Review)

"Immediately following our run of shows opening the new Royal Arena in Copenhagen last month we promised we would be back to Europe this year... and we will!!," says the band. "The WorldWired tour hits European arenas starting in September and doesn't stop until May of 2018! Kicking off on September 4th in Amsterdam (following the rescheduled Copenhagen show on September 2nd) we'll be covering all corners of the continent from Lisbon to Helsinki, Oslo to Budapest and beyond.

"Our Norwegian friends Kvelertak have signed on to take this wild ride with us for the duration of the European portion of the tour," they add. "Please note that no additional shows will be added in this part of the world in the immediate future, so you can plan your own leg of the tour now."

Each ticket purchased will come with a copy of the "Hardwired... To Self-Destruct" album, available as a physical CD or a digital download. See the dates - here.