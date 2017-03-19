Mysterious Kanye West Mysterious Package Sent To MTV (Week in Review)

Naturally, the editors didn't know what to make of the parcel but did some investigation. The serial number led them to a white noise video on YouTube. The VHS tape contained two hours of static. https://www.772233688.com/ directed to a site with more audio static and the date March 20, this Monday. Let's just say it had all the makings of a bizarre promotional effort.

Def Jam spokespeople replied to requests for comment with two statements. The first email said, 'That sounds really weird and suspiciously like a hoax." A NASA representative said markings on the logo were retired in 1992. The second Def Jam statement affirmed that the box is, in fact, a hoax. Read more - here.