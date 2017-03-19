The Kinks Frontman Ray Davies Knighted In England (Week in Review)

Davies is the latest rock icon to receive the honor in recognition for their contributions to music. Ray had this to say about the ceremony, "It lasted three minutes and it went very well and I said goodbye and went home."

Earlier this week he told ITV (via ABC) that he was accepting the knighthood as a way to honor Kinks fans. "We were banned in America for four years [during the 1960s] and fans stayed by us in those days. And it's an acknowledgement more than anything else to those people." Watch that news clip - here.