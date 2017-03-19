Tinashe Releases New Track 'Flame' (Week in Review)

Now the second part of that statement, Joyride, is getting closer to release with the singer sharing her new single "Flame" off that project. The album does not yet have a release date

The passionate song asks if the person Tinashe cares deeply about still feels the same for her. "Cold in the night when I hold you close/ Searching your eyes but you're gone like a ghost/ And I say, 'Baby, you can put it on me,'/ Cuz I know I don't make it easy/ My body hurts with every heartbeat/ Just say I'm not the only one," she sings in the first verse. Stream the new track - here.