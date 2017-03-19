Weezer Release New Song and Kicking Off North American Tour (Week in Review)

The band had this to say about the new song "We decided to skip spring entirely and go straight to summer. Our new single 'Feels Like Summer' from our forthcoming album (coming this summer) is out now in North America. Ex-US you'll see it up on Spotify, Apple Music, etc. by Friday" Stream it here.

The band are kicking off a busy year of touring at the Crush Music Showcase at the SXSW music festival tonight in Austin and have announced U.S. and Canadian dates that run through September. Read more - here.