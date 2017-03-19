Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Weezer Release New Song and Kicking Off North American Tour (Week in Review)

.
Weezer

Weezer Release New Song and Kicking Off North American Tour was a Top 10 story on Friday: Weezer have released a stream of their brand new track "Feels Like Summer" as they prepare to kick off their North American tour tonight (March 17th) at SXSW.

The band had this to say about the new song "We decided to skip spring entirely and go straight to summer. Our new single 'Feels Like Summer' from our forthcoming album (coming this summer) is out now in North America. Ex-US you'll see it up on Spotify, Apple Music, etc. by Friday" Stream it here.

The band are kicking off a busy year of touring at the Crush Music Showcase at the SXSW music festival tonight in Austin and have announced U.S. and Canadian dates that run through September. Read more - here.

advertisement

Weezer Music, DVDs, Books and more

Weezer T-shirts and Posters

More Weezer News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Weezer Release New Song and Kicking Off North American Tour

Weezer To Release 'Feels Like Summer' Friday

Weezer Recruit Patton Oswalt For 'I Love the USA' Video

Weezer's 'Pinkerton' Officially Goes Platinum 20 Years Later

Kacey Musgraves And Weezer Cover 'Island In The Sun'

Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie Shares His Weezer Excitement

Weezer Release New Song Called 'I Love the USA'

Weezer Release 'California Kids' Video

Weezer Release Music Video For 'L.A. Girlz'

Weezer Premieres New Song 'LA Girlz'


More Stories for Weezer

Weezer Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Sammy Hagar Reveals His Conditions For Van Halen Reunion- Guns N' Roses Did The Right Thing Reuniting Says Former Member- Mastodon Releasing New Video- X Tour- more

Pearl Jam Star Not Attending Rock Hall Induction- Blink 182 Stream New Song 'Parking Lot', Reveal Album Details- Metallica Announce New Leg of Tour- Ray Davies Knighted- more

KISS Star Peter Criss Announce His Last Live Performances- Robert Plant Play's Led Zeppelin's Kashmir For First Time Without Page- Metallica's Escape Was Not Planned- more

Page Too:
TLC Lead The I Love The 90's Tour Lineup- Adele Says She Has A Secret Twitter Account- Rihanna Cast In Adam Driver Film 'Annette- Justin Bieber Vs Paparazzi- more

Meek Mill Reportedly Involved In Fight At Airport- Azealia Banks Sentenced To Anger Management In Plea Deal- Mysterious Kanye West Mysterious Package Sent To MTV- more

Justin Bieber Vs Paparazzi Down Under- Taylor Swift 'Swifties' Move Sparks Speculation- Kehlani Postpones Tour Due To Emergency Surgery- Rick Ross 'Dead Presidents'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Pearl Jam Star Not Attending Rock Hall Induction

Blink 182 Stream New Song 'Parking Lot', Reveal Album Details

Metallica Announce New Leg of WorldWired Tour

The Kinks Frontman Ray Davies Knighted In England

Mastodon Release 'Show Yourself' Video

The Band Icon Added To Dates Of Last Waltz 40 Tour

Cold War Kids Unplug For New Video With Bishop Briggs

Weezer Release New Song and Kicking Off North American Tour

Asia In The Studio For 35th Anniversary

Xandria, Kobra And The Lotus and Once Human Tour Announced

Kaleido Stream New Song And Announce Tour With Seether

Annihilator Announce First Canadian Tour In Over 20 Years

Krehated Release 'Awaken Ignorance' Video

Striker Announce Special Record Release Shows

Mick Hayes Releases 'Hard 2 Explain' Video

Singled Out: Vangough's Morphine

• more

Page Too News Stories
Meek Mill Reportedly Involved In Fight At Airport

Azealia Banks Sentenced To Anger Management In Plea Deal

Mysterious Kanye West Mysterious Package Sent To MTV

Rick Ross' Birdman Diss Track 'Idols Become Rivals' Leaked

Ed Sheeran Joins Radiohead, Foo Fighters As Glastonbury Headliner

Rascal Flatts Release 'Yours If You Want It' Video

Wiz Khalifa's Taylor Gang Release 'For More' Music Video

Lukas Graham Releases 'Drunk In The Morning' Video

Zeds Dead Release Frontlines Video and Remix EP

Brett Eldredge Performs Three New Songs On Tour

Weird Al Yankovic 'Mario Brothers' Inspired Trailer For Box Set

Tinashe Releases New Track 'Flame'

John Anderson, Gene Watson, Cole Swindell Features On The Pickup

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Mental Health Crisis

Sturgill Simpson Shares Moving Tribute to Late Grandfather

Demi Lovato Celebrates Five Years of Sobriety Via Social Media

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland

American Dreamer - Restless Nights

Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005

Dan Webb - Oedipus The King

Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith

Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul

Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther

Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017

Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With

Zucchero - Black Cat

Mike Llerena - Absence & The Heart

Root 66: Charlie and the Regrets - Rivers in the Streets

Tony K's Best Films Of 2016 List

Chickn - Chickn

Avenged Sevenfold TBT

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.